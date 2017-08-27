Newsvine

RonaldStyle

RonaldStyle does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 10 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2015

Take A Walk On The Wilder Side Of Death With 'Reincarnation Blues'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by RonaldStyle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:04 PM
    Discuss:

    Michael Poore's new novel is surprisingly goofy for a book about dying. It's the story fishing guide Milo, who's just been eaten by a shark. Oh, and he's in love with Death, who's also named Suzie.

    (Image credit: Del Rey )

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor