How 'Fiddler On The Roof' (And Writing Its Sequel) Helped An Actress Find Closure

Alexandra Silber's father died when she was just 18 - the same age as Fiddler's Hodel when she leaves her dad at a train station. Silber's new novel, After Anatevka, tells the rest of Hodel's story.
(Image credit: Pegasus Books)
Alexandra Silber's father died when she was just 18 - the same age as Fiddler's Hodel when she leaves her dad at a train station. Silber's new novel, After Anatevka, tells the rest of Hodel's story.
(Image credit: Pegasus Books)
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.